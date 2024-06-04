Edit Profile
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur (ST) and Jajpur (SC) seats in Odisha

    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur (ST) and Jajpur (SC) seats in Odisha. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

    Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election counting day in Odisha's key constituencies: Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur. As the nation eagerly awaits the results, we'll be bringing you real-time updates, analysis, and insights from the ground. Stay tuned as we track the electoral pulse, decipher trends, and provide comprehensive coverage of the unfolding political landscape in these pivotal seats....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur (ST) and Jajpur (SC) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur (ST) and Jajpur (SC) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
