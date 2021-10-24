Down with dengue, Minister’s son’s sugar level critical, shifted to hospital

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was shifted to district hospital on Sunday after tests carried out on Saturday evening revealed his blood sugar had reached “critical level” and “some changes” were seen in his electrocardiogram (ECG) after he was found infected with dengue while in two-day police custody, a senior medical officer said on Sunday.

A panel of senior most physicians from district hospital led by chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar examined Ashish Mishra at the jail on Sunday morning and referred him to district hospital for treatment “under observation”, the officer said.

Mishra was moved in an ambulance to the Lakhimpur Kheri district hospital and kept at a “safe room” in the emergency OPD ward amid tight security, he said.

The CMO said “Ashish Mishra’s fresh samples have been sent to Lucknow for confirmation.”

After he was first diagnosed with dengue, Ashish Mishra, who had been taken in police remand for two days along with three others including Ankit Das, Latif alias Kale and Shekhar Bharti on Friday, was sent back to the district jail on Saturday evening for treatment at its healthcare facility, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ashish Mishra, alias Monu, is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight persons including four farmers, a local journalist, a driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed on October 3 after a convoy of vehicles allegedly led by Ashish Mishra rammed into a group of farmers returning from a protest against the three Central farm laws. Four farmers and the local scribe were crushed to death, while one of the drivers in the convoy and the two BJP workers were lynched by angry farmers in retaliation. A total of 13 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Mishra was tested again on Saturday after he returned to the district jail. The CMO said Mishra’s body temperature was normal but his “critical sugar level of 9.1 HbA1c and changes in the ECG required better care and treatment” by experts at the district hospital and that it was not possible at the jail hospital.

“At the district hospital, a panel of doctors will attend to him [Ashish Mishra] under six-hourly observation and subsequent follow up will be made thereafter,” the CMO said.

