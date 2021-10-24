200 farmers booked for obstructing path of BJP leaders in Ellenabad

The Ellenabad police in Haryana’s Sirsa district have booked 200 farmers in two separate FIRs for allegedly obstructing the path and protesting the visit of Haryana deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa, Haryana jails and powers minister Ranjit Chautala, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) supremo Ajay Chautala, Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda and BJP nominee Gobind Kanda when they were scheduled to visit Talwara Khurd and Kotli villages as part of their canvassing on Friday.

In his complaint to the police, Sheshpal, a resident of Mithi Surera village in Ellenabad, said 150 farmers led by Sandeep, Jevan, Baljinder and 13 other known persons, had allegedly obstructed the path of BJP-JJP leaders and tried to stop them from canvassing.

In another FIR, police have booked 50 farmers for sealing the boundaries of Kotli village before entry of BJP-JJP leaders for canvassing.

Sub-inspector (SI) Tara Chand said they have booked farmers under Sections 147, 149, 127, 283 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Farmers showing black flags to BJP-JJP leaders

Farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws and locals in many villages are showing black flags to BJP-JJP leaders during their visits for canvassing.

The farm unions took out ‘ashes yatra’ of four farmers and a journalist who were among the eight people killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, in poll-bound Ellenabad from October 21 to 23.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has already announced to campaign against BJP-JJP nominee Gobind Kanda. The BJP-JJP leaders are struggling to canvas in Ellenabad. The farmers had recently also protested against BJP’s rally held at Kagdana village while standing on roofs of shops situated on the outskirts of the village.

The INLD had also filed complaints to the electoral officer against former Haryana minister Krishan Panwar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s aide Meenu Beniwal for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Dushyant to canvass in coming week

Meanwhile, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has announced to campaign in favour of Gobind Kanda, who is pitted against Dushyant’s estranged uncle Abhay Singh Chautala, from the coming week.

Abhay had slammed brother Ajay Chautala and his sons, Digvijay and Dushyant, by saying that “those who were protesting against the then Haryana minsiter Gopal Kanda in connection with the suicide of an air hostess in the Congress government are now seeking votes for Kanda’s brother. These people have lost morality,” he added.