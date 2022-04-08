‘Did I ever carry a BJP flag?’: T’gana governor refutes TRS allegations

“Have I ever carried a BJP flag with me in the last two years of my stint in Raj Bhavan?” asked Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan on Thursday while strongly refuting the allegations of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders that she was acting like a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist.

“Have I ever taken the BJP leaders along with me wherever I went?” she asked, while speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah.

Tamilisai was reacting to the allegation of Telangana power minister G Jagadish Reddy who had said that she was acting like a BJP worker and had allowed the BJP leaders to use Raj Bhavan to target the TRS government. “That is why, we are also forced to reciprocate in the same manner,” he had said on Wednesday.

Raj Bhavan doesn’t have any connection with any party and leaders from all political parties have come there to meet her and give representations on various issues, the governor said.

“In fact, I had personally invited all the party leaders, including chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues and the TRS leaders for the Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan. Everybody attended the event, except the TRS. Why did they boycott the official celebrations at Raj Bhavan?” she asked.

Tamilisai said that she had discussed with the Union home minister about how she was denied the official protocol that she deserved and other issues related to the state. She told him that she was being denied helicopter facility even when she wanted to visit far-off places.

“Wherever I want to go, there is no other option for me except to go by road, though as the governor, I am entitled to travel by chopper. But the government has been denying the facility. Is it right on the part of the government?” she asked.

She reminded that she had travelled by car for five hours to go to Medaram tribal festival in the deep forests of Mulugu district in February. “I will attend the Sri Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam on April 10. I will have to go either by train or car for more than 300 km. I will do that,” she said.

Tamilisai said she always believed in constructive thinking. “Whatever I speak or do, it is only for the welfare of the people of Telangana,” she said.

She said the doors of Raj Bhavan were always open for the government or the chief minister and other ministers. “If the chief secretary has any issue, he is welcome to Raj Bhavan to talk about it. I don’t have any ego. The issue is not about Tamilisai. It is the humiliation caused to the office of the governor,” she said.

She alleged that the TRS government was deliberately insulting the governor. “I am not criticising anybody, but only expressing my anguish. This is not the way to treat the Raj Bhavan and a lady governor,” she said.

