'Did you take chance…?': SC to Justice Yashwant Varma on his plea against probe into cash at his home

“Why did you appear before the inquiry committee? Did you take chance of favourable order there first?” the Supreme Court asked Justice Yashwant Varma on Monday, as he sought quashing of an adverse report of the SC in-house committee. Justice Yashwant Varma(PTI File)

The committee found him guilty of misconduct over the unaccounted-for cash found at his Delhi residence in March.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Justice Varma, submitted that there is a process to be followed under Article 124 of the Constitution, and that a judge can't be a subject of public debate, PTI reported.

At this point, the bench asked, "Why did you (Justice Varma) appear before the inquiry committee? Did you take a chance of a favourable order there first?"

Justice Varma's plea challenges the probe report and the committee's very remit. It also seeks quashing of the then CJI Sanjiv Khanna's recommendation to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

For now posted at the Allahabad high court, Justice Varma is staring at action via Parliament.

Also read | Lok Sabha will initiate proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma: Kiren Rijiju

When cash was allegedly found by firefighters in a blaze at his residence on March 14, he was a judge of the Delhi HC. He was not present there, and has strongly denied any involvement, asserting that neither he nor his family members placed the cash in the storeroom.

He has also alleged that the probe committee proceeded in a pre-determined fashion and merely drew inferences. He wants that the recommendation by the CJI — asking the President and Prime Minister to start his removal process — be declared unconstitutional, ANI reported.

Also read | BJP orchestrated VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's exit over Justice Varma: Cong

He has further argued that the in-house procedure extended beyond its role of self-regulation and fact-finding: “By culminating in recommendations for removal from constitutional office, it creates a parallel, extra-constitutional mechanism."

The committee constituted on March 22 was comprised of Justices Sheel Nagu (then CJ of Punjab and Haryana high court), GS Sandhawalia (then CJ of Himachal Pradesh HC), and Anu Sivaraman (judge of Karnataka HC.

(with agency inputs)