Lok Sabha will initiate proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma: Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that the Lok Sabha will soon initiate proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, a judge of the Allahabad high court, following allegations of corruption. Justice Yashwant Varma(File Photo/PTI)

“We shouldn’t remain in any doubt, proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma will begin in Lok Sabha,” Rijiju said. He added that all parties agreed to move unitedly.

Justice Varma was relieved of his judicial duties and repatriated to his parent High Court in April this year. The move followed a controversial incident in March when a fire broke out at his official residence in Delhi. During the firefighting efforts, authorities reportedly discovered bundles of cash, prompting an internal judicial inquiry.

Impeachment notices signed by over 200 MPs

Rijiju's announcement comes after 149 Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha and 63 from the Rajya Sabha signed two separate notices on Monday to initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.

These signatures meet the constitutional threshold required to trigger the formal process of judicial removal — 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 50 from the Rajya Sabha.

The impeachment motion must now be debated and passed by a majority of the total membership of each House and by a two-thirds majority of members present and voting. Given the constitutional requirement, the motion will need broad, cross-party support to succeed.

While the impeachment notices against Varma were signed by MPs from over 10 political parties, key Opposition allies Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) did not endorse the move, a senior TMC leader told HT on condition of anonymity.

Justice Varma seeks urgent SC hearing

A three-member in-house committee of the Supreme Court, formed to investigate the incident, submitted its findings to then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on May 5. The committee confirmed the recovery of cash from the judge’s residence and found prima facie evidence of serious misconduct.

Justice Varma has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the validity of the findings of the in-house committee. He has sought to have the report, that held him accountable for serious misconduct to be set aside.

In response to Varma's plea, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday said he would constitute a bench to hear the petition.