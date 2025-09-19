‘Didn’t do so for power, but…': Ajit Pawar on why he split with Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra in 2023, said he parted with his uncle Sharad Pawar to "provide stability and progress" for Maharashtra. File photo of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit Pawar, while speaking to office-bearers and party leaders at NCP's 'Chintan Shibir' in Nagpur, said his party was still part of the Mahayuti alliance because of mutual respect among allies, PTI reported.

The NCP leader said he is often asked why his party is in alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena, which led to strain in his personal relationships.

"...Many people ask me why I took this step and accepted the strain in family and personal relationships. I want to tell you that I did not do so for power or position, but to provide stability to Maharashtra and ensure its progress," Pawar told the gathering.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar walked away with 41 MLAs and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government.

Though Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar head the rival factions of NCP, the two camps have kept the rumour mill spinning about a possible political reunion.

The deputy CM said that the NCP is still part of the Mahayuti due to mutual respect and its commitment to the state's progress.

"I want to thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership, the country has got stability, and he has always shown a big heart for Maharashtra. He has always accepted my demands for the development of Maharashtra," Ajit Pawar said.

He also said that the NCP has established itself as a secular party, which belongs to the people of the state.

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Ajit Pawar's NCP faction bagged 41 of the 57 seats it contested, decimating the NCP (SP) faction's tally to 10.