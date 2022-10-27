Didn’t know WhatsApp is part of…: Sena MP’s jibe as Centre asks to submit report

Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction on Thursday targeted the Centre for asking Meta to submit a report on the global outage its messaging platform WhatsApp suffered on Tuesday. Taking a swipe at the central government, Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet that she “didn’t know WhatsApp is part of an essential service or a welfare scheme” provided or paid by the government.

“Or maybe they are miffed because it disrupted the spread of misinformation?

Seeking a report for outage, quite a joke!” she added.

On Wednesday, the ministry of electronics and information technology asked Meta to submit a report on the outage WhatsApp suffered the previous day, HT has learnt. WhatsApp has been asked to submit its report to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, a nodal agency under the ministry of electronics and information technology.

“Whenever there is an outage, the ministry seeks a report from the company involved, in this case Meta,” an official familiar with the matter said. “An explanation has been sought for the same.”

Tens of thousands of users complained Tuesday afternoon that they were unable to send or receive messages or log in to their respective accounts. According to Downdetector, the messaging app was not working for many users across multiple regions.

Meta said in a statement later in the day that “the brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved”.

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We've fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience," the Meta company spokesperson said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail