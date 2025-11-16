'Difficult to defeat ruling parties': Jan Suraaj's Pavan Verma on party's performance in Bihar elections

After Jan Suraaj's performance in the Bihar election result, spokesperson Pavan Verna said that while the party's message was correct, years of misery led the people of Bihar to vote for the ruling NDA alliance. Jan Suraaj Party spokesperson said that women were distributed ₹ 10,000 each an hour before the Model Code of Conduct was implemented. (ANI)

Jan Suraaj Party faced a major setback after failing to win a single seat in the assembly polls in its electoral debut.

Speaking to ANI, the JSP spokesperson further stated that the main reason for the poor results in the Bihar assembly polls is that the people of Bihar did not want Lalu and RJD's Tejashwi's Jungle Raj to return.

“Our message was right. No one can doubt our sincerity. Our message was that after 30 years of misery in Bihar, a systematic change was needed. And that change could only come when the people of Bihar understand that they should vote for their children's future, rising above caste and religion,” Verma told ANI.

“Our arrival has created a third option, one that wasn't strong until now. People may have thought that we shouldn't let RJD come to power. Therefore, they strengthened those who can defeat them,” Verma added.

Direct transfer was being made till election

“The ruling parties have the key to the treasury, while others can only make promises,” he said, noting that Direct Benefit Transfer was used to influence people's decisions in the election.

Verma said that women were distributed ₹10,000 each an hour before the Model Code of Conduct was implemented. Till the election, people were standing in queues to get the money. While the decision was taken earlier, the execution of the scheme was done later.

“That worked against us,” he added.

People have faith in Nitish

Talking about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Verma said that people of Bihar, especially women, have faith in him. “Nitish Kumar was the 'X' factor of these elections,” he said, adding that people assumed Nitish's era had ended. However, he has his own personality and integrity with no dynasty politics.

Verma further said that Nitish was named 'Sushasab babu', and he is the most polished product of the socialist movement of this country. “His personality is such that he could have been a future prime minister,” the JSP spokesperson added further.