Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Difficult to trust’: Ladakh MP not convinced China will respect LAC agreement

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 31, 2024 10:49 PM IST

"The Indian Army and our government are sincere in upholding the pact, but China must also adhere to it,” Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan said.

Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan has said trusting the Chinese is ‘difficult,’ days after India and China reached an agreement to disengage from various conflict points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Indian, Chinese troops exchanging sweets on Diwali at the LAC.
Indian, Chinese troops exchanging sweets on Diwali at the LAC.

Also Read: How PM Narendra Modi convinced China on LAC patrolling agreement

“Yesterday, I was in Demchok, where I met the locals. Trusting China completely is difficult. The Indian Army and our government are sincere in upholding the pact, but China must also adhere to it,” Hanifa told ANI.

His statement comes a day after the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) completed the disengagement process in Depsang and Demchok. On Thursday, the two sides exchanged sweets at various border points in the Ladakh sector on Diwali.

Meanwhile, Hanifa Jan, Ladakh’s only representative in the Lok Sabha, also mentioned how only those near the border know what a war is like.

Also Read: Talks with China led to consensus on patrolling, grazing rights, says Rajnath

“Those of us who live near the border, know what war feels like. We desire peace. We welcome the agreement but we want to see it implemented on the ground. Tensions along the border should be reduced through diplomatic means,” he stated.

The border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh began in April-May 2020, triggered by actions of the Chinese army, along the LAC between the neighbours.

Also Read: Hectic negotiations led to restoration of patrolling rights

Last week, over four years after the hostilities began, India and China finally agreed on the patrolling pact in the region. This paved the way for a bilateral meeting between prime minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Russia’s Kazan; it was the first bilateral interaction between the leaders in five years.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //