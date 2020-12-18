e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Digvijay, Kamal Nath regimes were the most corrupt: MP Home Minister

Digvijay, Kamal Nath regimes were the most corrupt: MP Home Minister

“During Digvijay Singh’s tenure, the Congress was unable to prevent attacks by Naxals. Such attacks had risen in their regime. We will not let any of their activities succeed. I appeal to all the citizens to not worry,” he added.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra talks to media.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra talks to media.(PTI)
         

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that the Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath governments in the state were the most corrupt.

“State governments that were under former Chief Ministers Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath’s regime were the most corrupt. Many reports had stated the same,” the Minister said at a press conference.

Talking about the impact of Naxals in the state, he noted that during his tenure the activities of the group have reduced.

“During Digvijay Singh’s tenure, the Congress was unable to prevent attacks by Naxals. Such attacks had risen in their regime. We will not let any of their activities succeed. I appeal to all the citizens to not worry,” he added.

Reacting to the ongoing farmers’ protest he said, “The tukde tukde gang is running campaigns only based on apprehensions. Firstly, they protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and now these farm laws. This gang will not succeed.”

Speaking on the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, he alleged, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is running coal mafias, drug mafias and poll mafias in the state. I hope she no longer remains the Chief Minister of the state.’

He stated that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government follows only the Constitution and nothing else.

tags
top news
Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says PM Modi
Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says PM Modi
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Australia post 92/5 at tea after Ashwin’s attack
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Australia post 92/5 at tea after Ashwin’s attack
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Security-related issues may come before us in future, says Rajnath Singh
Security-related issues may come before us in future, says Rajnath Singh
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In