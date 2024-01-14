Dip in Bhakra dam water level raises concerns

The water level in the Bhakra dam reservoir — the Gobind Sagar lake — is seven feet lower than what it was last year, and officials are now worrying that the lack of snowfall in the mountain ranges upstream could lead to a situation where there is not enough water ahead for this year’s summer irrigation demand. The Bhakra dam on the Sutlej river is among the critical reservoirs, capable of storing up to 6.23 billion cubic metre of water (Ambuj Mishra / Wikimedia Commons)

The Bhakra dam on the Sutlej river is among the critical reservoirs, capable of storing up to 6.23 billion cubic metre of water, which is then released downstream, feeding a network of canals that help irrigate the critical agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana and feed drinking water needs in these regions, including further away in Delhi. As per central water commission currently the dam has 3.27 BCM which is almost half of the total capacity.

Except for the monsoon months between July and September, the reservoir is mostly fed by snowmelt. “River Sutlej is fed by melting of glaciers and in case of less snowfall it would impact filling of the dam,” said Sunil Singla, secretary of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

In August last, the Bhakra reservoir filled up to its top level of 1,680 feet due to heavy rain in the catchment areas. Within four months, 57 feet of water has been consumed, which is equal to half total water holding capacity of the reservoir.

According to Singla the dam still has huge quantity of water available but keeping in view the need and dependence on the dam, it may need adequate arrangement for filling the reservoir.

As per figures from BBMB, the water levels in Gobind Sagar lake as on January 13 was at 1,623 feet, or seven feet less than what was last year on the same day. Compared to what is normal for this time of the year, the reservoir had 7% less water.

While this number may not seem much at the moment, the figures could suddenly become stark because the snow season is due to end by the middle of next month, and the peak snowfall period has been virtually dry.

The concern was echoed by India Meteorological Department (IMD) director Surendra Paul based at Shimla. Paul said snowfall usually begins from mid-December month which continues till February.

He added that the predictions for the near future are of no snowfall in the catchment of river Sutlej, which is spread over 56,000 square kilometre in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh and some parts in Uttarakhand. “Snowfall in the upper reaches is expected in the end January month, but it is to be seen how much snow falls then,” added Paul.

Water from the dam irrigates at least a million hectares of agriculture land, feeds hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 1,325 megawatts, fulfils drinking water needs for a large section of population in North India.