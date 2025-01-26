Disapproving marriage not abetment of suicide: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said that disapproving marriage does not amount to abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), PTI reported. A top court bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma observed while rejecting a chargesheet against a woman who was accused of abetting the suicide of another woman who was allegedly in love with her son.(PTI)

According to the report, the allegations were based on disputes between the woman who died by suicide and the son of accused, who refused to marry her.

The woman, against whom the chargesheet was filed, was accused of opposing the marriage and making “disparaging” remarks against the woman who took the extreme step.

The top court noted that even if all evidence on record, including the chargesheet and witness statements are taken to be correct, there is not an “iota of evidence” against the appellant.

‘Family of deceased was unhappy with relationship’: Supreme Court

"We find that the acts of the appellant are too remote and indirect to constitute the offence under section 306, IPC. There is no allegation against the appellant of a nature that the deceased was left with no alternative but to commit the unfortunate act of suicide," PTI quoted the bench as saying.

The court said it is "discerned from the record that the appellant, along with her family, did not attempt to put any pressure on the deceased to end the relationship between her and the appellant's son.”

“In fact, it was the deceased's family that unhappy with the relationship. Even if the appellant expressed her disapproval towards the marriage of Babu Das and the deceased, it does not rise to the level of direct or indirect instigation of abetting suicide,” the bench added.

"Further, a remark such as asking the deceased to not be alive if she cannot live without marrying her lover will also not gain the status of abetment. There needs to be a positive act that creates an environment where the deceased is pushed to the edge in order to sustain the charge of section 306, IPC," the bench said.

(With PTI inputs)