IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Disastrous’, say green activists as J-K govt gives free pass to stone crushers
A stone crusher at work.(Representational photo)
A stone crusher at work.(Representational photo)
india news

‘Disastrous’, say green activists as J-K govt gives free pass to stone crushers

  • Environmentalist have warned that the decision to allow stone crushers and hot and wet mixing plants to operate without license could have disastrous consequences for Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Sabir Hussain
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:28 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government's recent decision to do away with licenses to start operation of stone crushers and hot and wet mixing plants has sparked outrage among environmentalist who have warned that the step could have disastrous consequences for the union territory

Last week, the government notified the J&K Stone Crushers/ Hot and Wet Mixing Plants Regulation Rules, 2021 which dispensed with the requirement of a license to start operation of stone crushers/ hot and wet mixing plants in Jammu and Kashmir to promote ‘ease of doing business’ by creating a business-friendly environment.

"The decision will facilitate establishment and functioning of stone crushers, hot and wet mixing plants and boost the supply of raw material required in the construction sector. This will also expedite completion of various mega-projects in Jammu and Kashmir," said the government notification.

Environmentalists have flagged the decision and described it as dangerous for Jammu and Kashmir.

"This will certainly affect the environment. The question is who will determine the site of a crusher plant, where will the materials come from and who will determine its output? The more the crushers the more the chances of pollution increase even if all the requirements are complied with. Besides, there will be more possibilities of illegal mining," said Gowhar Ahmad, an environmentalist.

He said that Kashmir is already facing a dust problem and the crushers will aggravate the problem.

Raja Muzaffar Bhat, an RTI and environment activist said that instead of promoting industrial units with less carbon emissions, the government has given free hand to pollution causing industries. "This will lead to a disaster and also cause pollution and destroy our streams and rivers."

Jalal Jeelani, an environment film maker also said the decision will lead to more pollution. "We have already lost many wetlands, streams and hills due to human interference. This will open more doors for pollution and nobody will be able to stop it."

According to the government notification, the new rules recognize a stone crusher/hot and wet mixing plant as a mineral-based (raw material) processing unit different from those involved in mineral mining activity.

"As such, the applicability of provisions regulating the working of industrial units has been extended to cover these units, thus, doing away with the need of obtaining respective licenses from the Mining Department. However, if a stone crusher/hot and wet mixing plant undertakes mining of minerals as an additional line of activity, it shall then be additionally governed by the rules applicable to mining industrial units," the notification said.

It also said the new rules make it obligatory on the mineral processing units to procure minor minerals from a valid mining concessionaire registered with the Mining Department. The Department has been authorized to inspect such units, ascertain the source of the raw material and undertake seizure of the illegally sourced minerals.

"The decision provides major relief to the entrepreneurs by removing the burden of double registrations wherein the unit holders had to go through the rigorous procedures of registrations and licensing with the Industries and Commerce Department as well as the Mining Department," the notification said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav at State Secretariat, in Kolkata on Monday.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav at State Secretariat, in Kolkata on Monday.(PTI)
india news

Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee, offers full support in Bengal polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • The RJD will contest a few assembly seats in Bengal as an ally of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receives the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receives the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Bihar to provide free Covid-19 vaccines, even at private hospitals', says CM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The chief minister after getting vaccinated also urged the people of the state to come forward and get vaccinated .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points.(Reuters file photo)
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points.(Reuters file photo)
india news

Not afraid of coronavirus, won't take jabs: Farmer leaders

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:15 PM IST
However, they also said they will not stop any farmer camping at several Delhi borders from getting vaccinated as it is an individual choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National health authority chairman R S Sharma . (HT archive)
National health authority chairman R S Sharma . (HT archive)
india news

PM taking Covid-19 vaccine a powerful message: NHA chief RS Sharma

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:03 PM IST
National Health Authority chairperson RS Sharma, who oversaw the Aadhaar drive, told HT that the government expects vaccination to scale up from the current 800,000 per day to at least 2.7million daily in this phase
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay High Court at Goa.(Courtesy- http://www.hcbombayatgoa.nic.in/)
The Bombay High Court at Goa.(Courtesy- http://www.hcbombayatgoa.nic.in/)
india news

Bombay HC sets aside quota in Goa municipal polls for constitutional breach

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The Bombay High Court at Goa directed the Director of Municipal Administration issue a fresh notification within 10 days ensuring reservation for women of not less than one-third of the total number of seats reserved for direct elections to the Municipal Councils.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman who was allegedly attacked is visited by BJP's Agnimitra Paul (Left).(Twitter/@BJP4Bengal)
The woman who was allegedly attacked is visited by BJP's Agnimitra Paul (Left).(Twitter/@BJP4Bengal)
india news

BJP vs Trinamool, now over attack on 82-year-old woman in Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:18 PM IST
The BJP said the woman is the mother of Gopal Majumdar, a local party worker, who was attacked by TMC supporters. The TMC termed it "fake news".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Brace for very hot days and warm nights in NW India this summer

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Interestingly, the IMD outlook also states that currently, moderate La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific, and sea surface temperatures are below normal over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days, the Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown in Amravati.(ANI)
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days, the Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown in Amravati.(ANI)
india news

Amravati MLA demands Maharashtra government to lift Covid-19 lockdown

ANI, Amravati, Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:11 PM IST
"If a lockdown is not taken back from the Amravati, then we will not allow the assembly session to be run. The Chief Minister must take back his decision of lockdown in the Amarvati," said independent MLA Ravi Rana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A stone crusher at work.(Representational photo)
A stone crusher at work.(Representational photo)
india news

‘Disastrous’, say green activists as J-K govt gives free pass to stone crushers

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Sabir Hussain
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Environmentalist have warned that the decision to allow stone crushers and hot and wet mixing plants to operate without license could have disastrous consequences for Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(HT File Photo)
Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(HT File Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Narayanasamy tells Shah to prove corruption or face defama

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for health &amp; family welfare, science &amp; technology and earth sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference. (ANI Photo )
Union minister for health & family welfare, science & technology and earth sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference. (ANI Photo )
india news

No issue in Co-WIN portal, walk-in systems to be streamlined: Harsh Vardhan

By Susmita Pakrasi | ANI, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:44 PM IST
On the recent spike in cases especially in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, Vardhan said that there is no link in the increase in cases and the mutation of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The domestic flight operations in the country were stopped from midnight March 24, 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
The domestic flight operations in the country were stopped from midnight March 24, 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Domestic flight operations rise, highest since May 25 last year: Puri

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:40 PM IST
As per the data provided by the government, total flight movements on Sunday were 4,699 with a total footfall on airports reporting to be more than 6.17 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Self-registration for Covid vaccine can be done on CoWIN website. (HT file)
Self-registration for Covid vaccine can be done on CoWIN website. (HT file)
india news

Registration for Covid vaccine on CoWIN website, not mobile app: Health ministry

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The ministry was forced to do so amid confusion among eligible beneficiaries and also lack of effective messaging among the general population regarding the self-registration process
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Those in the know of the development added that the Supreme Court registry has arranged a vaccination facility on the premises in addition to the ones at government hospitals
READ FULL STORY
Close
The activity was identified through a combination of large-scale automated network traffic analytics and expert analysis.(Representative Photo)
The activity was identified through a combination of large-scale automated network traffic analytics and expert analysis.(Representative Photo)
india news

No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Recorded Future, a Massachusetts-based company which studies the use of the internet by state actors, in its recent report details the campaign conducted by a China-linked threat activity group RedEcho targeting the Indian power sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac