Home / India News / ‘Discussed vast potential of India-UK partnership’: PM Modi meets UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab

‘Discussed vast potential of India-UK partnership’: PM Modi meets UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab

In a tweet, PM Modi also said he is looking forward to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson’s visit to India next month as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 14:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi and UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab (twitter.com/narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met visiting foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, on the penultimate day of the latter’s four-day visit to India. Taking to Twitter after the meeting, PM Modi posted he discussed with Raab the “vast potential” of the India-UK partnership in a post-Covid and post-Brexit world, adding that he is looking forward to the visit of British PM Boris Johnson to India next month as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations.

“Excellent meeting with Dominic Raab, UK Secretary of State. Discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-Brexit world. Looking forward to next month’s visit by PM Boris Johnson as Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

The prime minister had invited his British counterpart to be Republic Day chief guest in a telephone conversation on November 27. The visit was confirmed by Downing Street on Tuesday.

Raab’s visit to India comes at a time massive protests by farmers are taking place on the outskirts of Delhi against three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September. The protests have made international headlines, with members of the Indian diaspora, and even Canada PM Justin Trudeau and several members of his administration expressing their support for the protesting farmers.

At least three dozen British MPs, led by Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who is a Sikh himself, had earlier sought an “urgent” meeting with Raab, as well as updates on representations, if any, the foreign office may have made with India on the issue.

In an interview with news channel India Today, the British foreign secretary said the UK is of the view “decisions on reforms in India’s agriculture sector are for the government and the people of India to take.”

China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
IND v AUS: Kohli eager to see Prithvi Shaw play his first Test in Australia
BJP calling up my leaders, forcing them to join saffron camp, says Mamata
SC notice to Centre on petitions seeking uniform grounds for divorce, alimony
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
