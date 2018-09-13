VB closes probe into disproportionate assets complaint against Dhumal, his sons

The Himachal Pradesh vigilance and anti-corruption bureau has closed investigations in the disproportionate assets complaint against former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his two sons Anurag Thakur and Arun Dhumal.

The probe into the six-year-old case has been closed due to lack of evidence. “Probe has been closed as nothing substantial was found,” an official of state anti-corruption and vigilance bureau, requesting anonymity, told Hindustan Times.

The anti-corruption bureau has submitted a report to the the state home department mentioning that it has found no evidence into the compliant that properties owned by Dhumal have been made through illegal means.

After taking over reigns in 2012, Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government had ordered a vigilance probe on the complaint of a Dharamsala based lawyer. The complainant alleged that Dhumal and his sons owned properties within and outside the state that were disproportionate to their declared assets.

The vigilance bureau had constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to look into the matter. Based on the complaint, it had prepared a list of 32 properties in Himachal, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Besides it had also sought revenue records from Hamirpur and Kangra districts.

Virbhadra Singh government, at one point, had contemplated handing over the probe to the CBI.

The state anti-corruption bureau had also sent notices to Dhumal seeking details about his assets through a questionnaire.

Refuting the allegations, Dhumal had described the probe as an act of vengeance.

Later, retaliating against the Congress’s move, Dhumal had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to probe assets of all the successive chief ministers of the state.

After assuming the office last year, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced that his government will not pursue political vendetta and cases filed on political consideration would be withdrawn. Recently, the state government had moved court to withdraw cases against Vidhan Sabha speaker Rajeev Bindal that pertained to recruitment in Solan municipal corporation when he headed the civic body in 1999.

