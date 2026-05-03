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Disputes with wife, distress call to father, then suicide: What we know of Delhi judge’s death

The 30-year-old judicial officer, posted at Karkardooma court, was found hanging inside the bathroom of his second-floor flat in Safdarjung, officials said.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 07:14 am IST
By Anita Goswami
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A Delhi court judge, who was found dead by suicide at his Safdarjung home on Saturday, may have taken the extreme step following “harassment” by his wife, a relative alleged.

Police outside the residence in Green Park where the Delhi judge died by suicide (Ishant Chauhan/ Hindustan Times)

The 30-year-old judicial officer, posted at Karkardooma court, was found hanging inside the bathroom of his second-floor flat in Green Park Main, HT reported earlier.

Police and building security personnel had to climb through a utility shaft and break open a window to gain access after the door was found locked from the inside. The judge was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital around 1:30 pm, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Delhi judge suicide: Possible cause of death

Although police have not issued an official statement on the cause of death, a relative told reporters that the judge had been facing domestic issues with his wife in recent weeks. The relative said the judge’s wife and father were present in the flat at the time of the incident.

Police said they received information about the incident from a relative and reached the spot soon after. While no signs of foul play have been found, officers said all angles are being examined as part of the inquest proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to relatives, the family has taken the body to Alwar for the last rites.

The judge joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021, after completing his law degree from Symbiosis Law School, Pune. During his tenure, he served as a judicial magistrate first class and civil judge, handling a range of criminal and civil cases.

Last month, a 26-year-old Delhi High Court advocate allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a 15th-floor hotel balcony in Connaught Place. Police said he left behind a two-page note holding no one responsible.

He accessed the balcony by breaching a guard barrier, and alcohol bottles were found in his room. His family, who had been searching for him, reached the hotel shortly after the incident.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available through mental health professionals and helplines.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anita Goswami

Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.

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