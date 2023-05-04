Disturbing visuals of how gangster Tillu Tajpuriya stabbed inside Tihar emerge

Two days after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Delhi's Tihar jail, disturbing visuals of how he was attacked and stabbed to death surfaced. The murder was caught on the CCTV camera inside the high-risk ward of Tihar. In the video, Tillu Tajpuriya can be seen being stabbed several times as blood splatters the ground where the gang war erupted. Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed at least 92 times.

Six men can be seen attacking Tillu Tajpuriya in the CCTV video. The gangster was killed on Tuesday inside Tihar jail.

Tillu Tajpuriya was the mastermind behind the murder of Gogi -- Delhi's dreaded gangster who was shot inside the Rohini court premises in 2021. Tillu was lodged at a ground floor ward and was facing a life threat after rival Gogi's murder. The assailants -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan -- used bed sheets to climb down to the ground floor from the first floor.

Prison officials said the attackers might have cut the grills of the first floor and kept them in its place without arousing suspicion and at around 6.15am on Tuesday, they used that route to come down and kill Tillu.

Tajpuriya was shifted from Rohini jail about 15 days ago and was to be shifted again within five days. Three out of the four killers of Tillu were shifted to Tihar this year only.

On April 14, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's associate Prince Tewatia was killed inside Tihar in a similar early morning attack by rival gang members making Tillu's murder the second such incident in high-security Tihar.

