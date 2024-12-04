‘Diwali for us’: Chief whip Ashish Shelar on Devendra Fadnavis as BJP legislative leader

After Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the BJP’s legislative leader, newly appointed chief whip Ashish Shelar described the day as a “Diwali” moment for the party. BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrashekhar Bawankule and others after the BJP legislature meeting at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

He said that the assembly poll results, the unprecedented and unparalleled mandate received by the BJP were historical.

“Mahayuti received unprecedented and unparalleled mandate, seats of Shiv Sena and NCP also increased under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. BJP's striking rate is historical,” said Shelar.

“Unanimously we chose Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of Maharashtra It is Diwali for us today,” Shelar added.

BJP's central observer for Maharashtra, Vijay Rupani said that the chiefminister and two deputy chief ministers will take the oath on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

He added that the names of other cabinet ministers will be finalised shortly, following discussions with Mahayuti alliance partners – Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) – after the legislative party meeting at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

All three party leaders have already met Maharashtra governor and staked the claim for government formation in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party unanimously chose Devendra Fadnavis as Leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislative party.

Addressing the meeting of the BJP legislative party, the chief minister-elect extended his gratitude towards all leaders and MLAs present in the meeting for unanimously choosing him as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP legislative party.

He further expressed gratitude to caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and NDA leader Ramdas Athawle.

“I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. And i thank our central observers Rupani ji and Nirmala ji also. As you all know that these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra, has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters,” said Fadnavis.