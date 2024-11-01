Diwali holidays: Are banks closed on November 1 and 2 in your state? Check here

This year, Diwali celebrations have become ambiguous because, in some states, the festivities have been scheduled for either October 31 or November 1. Due to this reason, the states would see varied bank closures in different states. The states would see varied bank closures in different states on the occasion of Diwali.(Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

Latest news updates show that several states such as Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and many others will see bank holidays on November 1.

States where banks will be closed on November 1

Banks will remain closed on November 1 in these states on Diwali 2024 to celebrate significant events like Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, Kut, Kannada Rajyotsava, or Govardhan Puja, as per regional culture.

November 2: Banks closed in these states

On November 2, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, to celebrate Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja.

Interestingly, November 2 falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is usually not a bank holiday.

On this day, the banks will remain closed throughout the country on account of the festival Diwali, which is being observed as Bali Pratipada, Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja/Deepawali, Govardhan Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year Day, respectively.

Banks in following states are shut on November 3

Further addition, all the banks functioning across states and union territories will be shut down on Sunday, November 3.

Even on bank holidays in some states, online services through bank websites as well as UPI transactions will remain active. ATM and cash deposit machines will also function normally throughout the holidays.

Diwali's celebrations have started with the Dhanteras ceremony on October 31 and are to end at Bhai Dooj on November 3.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the schedule for bank holidays in November 2024, revealing 12 days when banks across various states will remain closed. The list includes public observances, religious festivals, and weekends, with closures differing based on state-specific events and celebrations.

BSE and NSE will remain closed on account of Diwali 2024. There won't be trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment on this day.

Muhurat Trading will instead come in, at one exciting hour on Friday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.