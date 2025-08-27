It's BJP vs Shivakumar over Mysuru Dasara invite to author Banu Mushtaq: Row explained

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on Mysuru's Chamundi Hills, which is home to the famous Chamundeshwari Temple, not being the property of Hindus alone, have sparked a massive political row in the state. While clarifying his remarks later, DK Shivakumar said the essence of his words is that no can say no to worshipping the 'Mother' (Goddess). (PTI)

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje pressed on him to clarify and asked that, if not Hindus', “whose property is it?” BJP's Tejasvi Surya and several other opposition leaders in the state, too, took strong exception to Shivakumar's remarks.

The row began with the opposition's objection to the Karnataka government's invitation to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, a Muslim, to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, which take place atop the Chamundi Hills, on September 22.

What did Shivakumar say?

Asked about it, Shivakumar triggered the fresh controversy as he said, "Chamundi Hill and Goddess Chamundi belongs to everyone and are not the property of Hindus."

Speaking to reporters, the deputy CM said that Chamundeshwari Devi is “the deity of Karnataka”, and that Chamundi Hills is government property.

ALSO READ | Shivakumar apologises amid row over RSS anthem

"Nowhere is it mentioned that only Hindus should visit this shrine… People of all communities go to Chamundi Hills and offer prayers to the Goddess; it is their belief. We go to churches, Jain temples, dargahas, and gurudwaras... This (opposition to Banu Mushtaq) is all politics," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar asks about Ayodhya: ‘Why no board saying…?’

The Congress leader asked as to why the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is "not restricted to Hindus alone".

"Why haven't you put such a board there? [Because] this is a secular country, there is a Constitution, everyone has protection, everyone can follow their belief and faith," he added.

He also cited examples of interfaith marriages and people of one religion believing in another.

Why did Shivakumar make these remarks?

Several BJP leaders and others opposed the invite to Bano Mushtaq after an old video of the author went viral. In the video, she reportedly expresses reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", saying that such an act is exclusionary to people like her (from other religions).

Many leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and state unit president BY Vijayendra, asked the author to clarify her thoughts towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

What Bano Mushtaq has said

On her part, Mushtaq said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech viral on social media, news agency PTI reported.

She also said that she was honoured by the invitation, adding that she deeply respected the cultural spirit of the festival.

"It (invitation to inaugurate Dasara) is definitely a happy thing. We can see this in various ways. You call Chamundeshwari Taayi (Mother Chamundeshwari), I respect your feelings. Many call it Naada Habba (state festival), I respect that too," Mushtaq said.

BJP leaders slam Karnataka govt, Shivakumar

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje reacted to Shivakumar's statements and demanded that the deputy CM clarify the ownership of Chamundi Hills.

"Shivakumar said Chamundi Hills are not a Hindu property. If so, then whose property is it? Because Tipu Sultan (18th Century AD Mysuru ruler) had ruled this region, are you going to declare it (the hills) as Waqf property?" she asked.

She also accused Shivakumar of making the Chamundi Hills remark as a diversion from the recent RSS anthem row.

"When you sang the RSS anthem inside the assembly, you got a rap from your party high command. To overcome the problem, you created this controversy around Chamundi Hills," the Union Minister said.

The scion of the Mysuru Royal family and MP from that constituency, Yaduveer Wadiyar, termed Shivakumar's remark as "utterly condemnable".

Wadiyar said that the people of the state respect every religion. However, "they will never tolerate the continuous assault on Hindu festivals, traditions, and temples", he added.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, R Ashoka, said, “Even if a hundred D K Shivakumars come, they can't change it. It is a Hindu property.”

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also took exception to the state government's invitation to Banu Mushtaq. He said that this was part of a "single, well-orchestrated game plan scripted by urban naxals and Marxists". He said that chief minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress state government are executing these actions with "full enthusiasm".

Shivakumar clarifies, Mysuru MP hits back

Shivakumar responded to Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar's reaction and reiterated that Goddess Chamundeshwari is not limited to anyone.

“Chamundeshwari Mother is the presiding deity of our region. Those who worship her, believe in her, honor her are found in all castes and religions. Her darshan is the right of everyone. Mother is the asset of all devotees, of all the children of the region, not limited to anyone. No one can say no to worshiping the Mother. This is the essence of my words. Creating controversy is the BJP's principle!” he said.

He said that people from all the religions and communities have access to Chamundi Hills. "Everyone goes to the hill. They pray to the Goddess. Our Durga Devi removes everyone's sorrows," Shivakumar added.

Noting that people from across the nation and world come to witness Dasara, the deputy CM added that "royal family members themselves have given permission and are witnesses to this".

"The regional festival Dasara belongs to people of all religions. One should not do politics in the name of religion; even that Mother would not approve of it!" he said his X post.

In response, Wadiyar said that while the Hill is open to everyone, it is also a Shakti Peetha.

"Mother Chamundeshwari is a Hindu goddess—her reference is found in the Hindu scripture Markandeya Purana's Devi Mahatmya; it is not in the scriptures of other religions. Daily worship and traditions are conducted in accordance with Hindu scriptures. Everyone who comes here worships her as a Hindu goddess," the Mysuru MP said in an X post.

He further said that though people of all religions can participate in Dasara celebrations, it is "fundamentally" a Hindu festival.

"Its date is determined by the Hindu panchang. It is not a festival that can be changed according to someone's whims or sentiments," he added.

Wadiyar also said, "You have made an entire family your god. In doing so, do not dare to deny the Hindu form of the goddess and the religious tradition of Dasara."

He clarified that the opposition are not doing politics. "When you attacked our religion for the sake of oily politics, we have risen to protect it," Wadiyar stated.

(with PTI inputs)