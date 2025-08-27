'Chamundi Hill not property of Hindus alone': DK Shivakumar sparks political storm

A political storm has erupted in Karnataka after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared that Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, home to the revered Chamundeshwari Temple, does not belong to Hindus alone but to people of all faiths. DK Shivakumar was responding to objections raised over the government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara.(PTI)

His statement, made on Tuesday, has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP.

Shivakumar was responding to objections raised over the government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara-2025 festivities atop Chamundi Hills on September 22.

“Chamundi Hill and Goddess Chamundi belong to every religion, it is not the property of Hindus alone. People of all communities go to Chamundi Hills and offer prayers to the Goddess, it is their belief. We go to Churches, Jain temples, Dargahs, Gurudwaras…this opposition to Mushtaq is all politics,” the Deputy CM said according to news agency PTI.

Drawing parallels, Shivakumar asked, “Why is the Ayodhya Ram Mandir not restricted to Hindus alone? Why haven’t you put such a board there?” He added, “This is a secular country, there is a Constitution, everyone has protection, and everyone can follow their belief and faith.”

The remarks provoked an angry response from BJP leaders. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka asserted that Chamundi Hill was “pucca” (definitely) Hindu property.

“Even if hundred DK Shivakumars come, they can’t change it. Chamundi Hill, Dharmasthala, Tirupati, Sabarimala, all these are property of Hindus. If you try to touch or alter things at Chamundi Hill, there will be an uprising. Be careful, I’m giving this warning to Congress party,” he warned.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar also condemned Shivakumar’s statement, joining BJP leaders in attacking the Congress government.

"On the sacred day of Gowri Habba (festival), DCM D K Shivakumar claimed that "Chamundi Betta (hill) and Chamundi Devaru (godess) are not Hindu property. This remark is utterly condemnable," Wadiyar, who is also the scion of the Mysuru royal family posted on 'X'.

"Chamundi Betta is a Shakti Peetha, sanctified by the Shastras and revered by crores of Hindus. The temple was, is, and will always remain Hindu property," he said, adding that the people of Karnataka respect every religion, but they will never tolerate the continuous assault on Hindu festivals, traditions, and temples.

Several BJP leaders, including its state President B Y Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar had on Monday asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

However, Mushtaq on her part has said that her statement has been distorted, by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media.

