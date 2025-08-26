Search
RSS anthem row: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar says he would ‘apologise if… will die as a Congressman’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 12:50 pm IST

Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. "I am a born Congressman. I will die as a Congressman.”

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he was ready to apologise if his remarks on reciting the RSS anthem in the Assembly hurt Congress leaders or the Opposition's INDIA bloc allies.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar.
DK Shivakumar clarified that his comments were made in jest to target the Bharatiya Janata Party, but some were misusing them for political gains. Shivakumar said he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments and expressed regret if his remarks had offended colleagues.

“I just commented and tried to pull their (BJP) leg. Some of my friends are taking a political leap, trying to misuse it and cause confusion among the public... I don't want to hurt their feelings. If anyone has been hurt, I feel sorry for them. I would like to seek an apology to all of them,” DK Shivakumar said.

“If you feel I have made a mistake, which I have not, I am still ready to apologise,” Shivakumar added.

Reiterating loyalty to the party, the senior Congress leader added, “The Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I am a born Congressman. I will die as a Congressman.”

Shivakumar also said he has “a lot of followers and friends across party lines” and did not want to cause offence.

