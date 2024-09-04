Major overhaul for Mysuru's Chamundi Hills: Smoking, drinking and gutka to be banned

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced a series of new regulations for Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, including a ban on smoking, alcohol, and the use of 'gutka' and 'paan.' Additionally, the area will become entirely plastic-free, news agency PTI reported. Siddaramaiah directed officials to develop a comprehensive five-year master plan for the hills' enhancement. An additional ₹ 11 crore will fund temple renovations and improvements, including enhanced security and support for temple staff.

The Chief Minister revealed that an additional ₹11 crore will be allocated from the Authority to support the Union Government's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, which will fund the renovation of five temples in the area.

"Smoking, drinking alcohol or consuming gutka and paan on Chamundi hills have been completely prohibited. We had decided to make Chamundi hill plastic free," the CM said.

Emphasizing inclusivity, Siddaramaiah confirmed that there will be no dress code imposed at the temples, and people of all backgrounds are welcome. The Chamundeshwari Temple, located 13 kilometres from Mysuru on Chamundi Hill, is a major religious site, deeply revered by the Mysuru royals and considered the state deity.

"Inside the temple (on the Chamundi hills) photography will be prohibited and mobile phones should be switched off... making Chamundi hills more attractive and providing all facilities and amenities is the aim," he said, as quoted by the agency.

The temple, which has evolved from a small shrine to a prominent place of worship, gained significant importance under the Wadiyar dynasty starting in 1399 CE. Siddaramaiah also noted that the Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority was established to cater to the large number of devotees and the renowned Dasara festivities. While some development projects are complete, others remain in progress and must be finished promptly.

"There are 24 temples other than the Chamundi hills and the temple here, that come under the purview, their development should also happen along with the main temple and the hill. Public should be provided with all facilities and amenities, that's our motive," he said.

"Under the CSR fund it will be done...enough lights will also be installed at Chamundi hills...To ensure no criminal activities take place, a task force will be set up," he added.

Plans include installing CCTV cameras in collaboration with the police department to enhance security. Furthermore, Siddaramaiah announced new provisions for medical and educational support for temple staff, and emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in the food served at the ‘Dasoha Bhavan.’

(With inputs from PTI)