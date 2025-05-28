DKS vows action against BJP legislator Ravikumar over derogatory remarks against IAS officer

The state government would initiate legal proceedings against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for his “communal and derogatory” remark against Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Taranum, questioning whether she was from Pakistan, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday. The state government would initiate legal proceedings against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for his “communal and derogatory” remark, (PTI)

Ravikumar had made the statement against the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Kalaburagi on May 24, triggering widespread outrage across political and bureaucratic circles.

“Since morning, more than half a dozen IAS officers have met me. They are all in a very agitated mood. The law will take its course. The government will take action,” he said, adding that the BJP leadership must also break its silence on the matter. “I want the BJP president, the Opposition leaders and the central ministers to react to it,” Shivakumar said.

The controversial remark was made by Ravikumar during the BJP’s “Kalaburagi Chalo” campaign, where he said, “I don’t know whether the Kalaburagi DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here. Looking at your applause, it seems like the DC has indeed come from Pakistan.” His comment was in reference to a recent incident in Chittapur where Congress supporters allegedly prevented Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy from leaving a government guest house following his remarks comparing minister Priyank Kharge to a “dog”.

Following the backlash, Ravikumar described his words as an “emotional outburst” and offered an apology. “It was an emotional remark. I should not have said it. The BJP is a responsible central ruling party. It was not right on my part to make such a remark. I want to apologise for my remark,” he said.

Despite the apology, the statement has sparked strong criticism. The IAS Association also took to social media to denounce the comment. “Civil servants uphold the Constitution with unwavering dedication. Such personal attacks undermine the integrity of public service and are wholly unacceptable,” the association posted on X, demanding an unconditional apology and registration of a legal case.

An FIR has also been registered against the MLC based on a complaint by a resident of Kalaburagi named Dattatreya. “N Ravikumar has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 197 (which deals with the requirement of prior sanction for prosecuting public servants), 224 (pertaining to intentional insult or interruption to public servants during the discharge of their duties), 299 (related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which addresses acts of hate speech and discrimination against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” said an officer in the know of the development.

Minister Priyank Kharge reacted strongly, calling Ravikumar’s remarks “highly distasteful” and reflective of a “deeply disturbing mindset” within the BJP ranks.”To question the nationality of a respected civil servant is not only shameful but dangerous,” Kharge said. “What kind of patriotism allows you to abuse your own officers? People who speak like this about fellow citizens—can they even be called Indians?”

Kharge also alleged that the BJP government had sidelined upright officers in the past for political reasons. “The selection of DCs has become a politically influenced process,” he said adding that the constitutional role of civil servants should not be politicised.

Deputy commissioner Fouzia Taranum, who is at the centre of the controversy, has not issued a public response. She was recently honoured with a Best Electoral Practices award for her role in voter education, election security, and inclusivity during the 2024 elections.

This episode comes just days after a similar controversy in Madhya Pradesh, where a state minister faced flak for communal remarks about Colonel Sofiya Quereshi leading a national security mission against Pakistan.