DMDK to announce alliance in January for upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 22:46 IST

Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will announce in January their decision on alliance for the upcoming 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, party leaders said on Sunday.

The DMDK is presently in an alliance with the combine of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

The party held a consultative meeting in Chennai on Sunday led by Vijayakanth and his wife Premalatha, who is also the party treasurer, along with their 62 secretaries from districts. “In January, we will hold a general council and executive meetings to arrive at a decision,” said Premalatha Vijayakanth.

The AIADMK, during Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Chennai in November, announced that it will continue its alliance with the BJP for the assembly elections. The national party has not made any formal announcement on the alliance as yet.

Vijayakanth launched the DMDK in 2005. He became the opposition leader in 2011 with 8 per cent vote share when he was with the AIADMK which formed the government. However, he parted ways and for the 2016 assembly polls, he joined hands with the left and smaller parties but drew a blank. In 2019, the DMKD joined the National Democratic Alliance for the Lok Sabha polls but its vote share dropped to 2.1 per cent.