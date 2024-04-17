 DMK accuses federal agencies of tapping phones ahead of Lok Sabha elections | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
DMK accuses federal agencies of tapping phones ahead of Lok Sabha elections

ByDivya Chandrababu
Apr 17, 2024 01:22 PM IST

DMK said the agencies were “using illegal software” to tap phones to create a “non-level playing field” in the electioneering

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has filed a complaint with the state chief election commissioner accusing the federal agencies of tapping the phones of the party’s leaders, including Lok Sabha candidates, their friends, and relatives.

DMK sought ECI’s intervention to ensure free and fair elections. (PTI)
DMK sought ECI’s intervention to ensure free and fair elections. (PTI)

“We understand that the Enforcement Directorate, CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation], IT [Income Tax Department], and other agencies under the Union Government are illegally intercepting the telephones of candidates, our frontline leaders, their friends, and close relatives,” said DMK leader R S Bharathi in a letter to the commissioner on Tuesday. “We cannot be oblivious of the fact that software like Pegasus is said to be used by these agencies against political opponents.”

He said the investigating agencies were “using illegal software” to tap phones to create a “non-level playing field” in electioneering. Bharathi urged the Election Commission of India to immediately intervene and order an inquiry into the “anti-democratic” actions of the Union government and to ensure free and fair elections.

Tamil Nadu’s opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has accused the state government of illegally tapping the phones of its party leaders..

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

News / India News / DMK accuses federal agencies of tapping phones ahead of Lok Sabha elections
