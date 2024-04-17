DMK accuses federal agencies of tapping phones ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has filed a complaint with the state chief election commissioner accusing the federal agencies of tapping the phones of the party’s leaders, including Lok Sabha candidates, their friends, and relatives. DMK sought ECI’s intervention to ensure free and fair elections. (PTI)

“We understand that the Enforcement Directorate, CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation], IT [Income Tax Department], and other agencies under the Union Government are illegally intercepting the telephones of candidates, our frontline leaders, their friends, and close relatives,” said DMK leader R S Bharathi in a letter to the commissioner on Tuesday. “We cannot be oblivious of the fact that software like Pegasus is said to be used by these agencies against political opponents.”

He said the investigating agencies were “using illegal software” to tap phones to create a “non-level playing field” in electioneering. Bharathi urged the Election Commission of India to immediately intervene and order an inquiry into the “anti-democratic” actions of the Union government and to ensure free and fair elections.

Tamil Nadu’s opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has accused the state government of illegally tapping the phones of its party leaders..