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DMK, AIADMK, lifelong enemies, coming together to stop Vijay: Congress MP

Political circles in Tamil Nadu have been abuzz with speculation about a possible DMK-AIADMK alliance despite the two parties being old rivals

Published on: May 08, 2026 11:43 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday criticised the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for their rumoured tie up to form the government in Tamil Nadu, saying that the two Dravidian parties are uniting only to prevent actor-politician Vijay from becoming the chief minister.

Tagore, who is the Congress MP from Virudhunagar, put out a strongly worded post on social media on Friday. (ANI file photo)

Political circles in Tamil Nadu have been abuzz with speculation about a possible DMK-AIADMK alliance despite the two parties being old rivals.

Earlier this week, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in the recently held state polls with 108 seats, falling 10 seats short of the majority mark. With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance now stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Tagore, who is the Congress MP from Virudhunagar, put out a strongly worded post on social media on Friday, terming the rumoured DMK-AIADMK tie-up as anti-Tamil Nadu. “Two Dravidian parties. Lifelong enemies. Became one overnight. Not for Tamil Nadu. Not for secularism. To stop one single man, Vijay.”

Elangovan said the objective of his party was that a stable government should be formed in Tamil Nadu.

In response to that, Tagore wrote: “Stable Government is the political language two frightened parties use to protect their power. Will DMK remove its mask today? Who is a betrayer?”

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee also shared an image on its official social media account saying, “Don’t betray the Mandate. Don’t Manipulate”.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan, whose party is an ally of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, responding to a query about a possible alliance between AIADMK-DMK, said: “Discussions have not taken concrete shape yet.”

“It does not look it has taken shape yet. If it comes to that, we will state our position (then)” he told reporters on Thursday.

Former AIADMK MLA S Semmalai when reporters asked about the speculation of an AIADMK-DMK alliance, said, his party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would make the final call.

“Whatever the decision may be, our general secretary will take. He will make a good decision. The decision he takes will be the final one. The decision he takes will only be for the good,” he said.

 
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