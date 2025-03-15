'He wasn't even born when…': DMK on Pawan Kalyan's ‘Tamil films dubbed in Hindi’ jab

In response to actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s ‘movie dubbing’ remarks on the ongoing Hindi language row in Tamil Nadu, leader of ruling DMK, TKS Elangovan, accused him of hypocrisy saying that “he doesn't know anything about state politics.” DMK leader TKS Elangovan attacked Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over his remarks on Hindi row.( File Image)

The exchange comes amid rising controversy over the three-language issue under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, criticised the Tamil Nadu politicians for what he called "hypocrisy" regarding the alleged imposition of Hindi in the state.

He pointed out that while these leaders oppose Hindi, they allow Tamil movies to be dubbed in the language for financial gain.

"I do not understand why some criticise Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi--what kind of logic is that?" Kalyan asked while addressing the party's 12th foundation day at Pithampuram in Kakinada.

DMK rejects Pawan Kalyan's remarks

Rejecting Kalyan's allegation, DMK leader Elangovan reminded the Andhra leader of the state's long-standing opposition to the Hindi language since 1938.

"We have been opposing Hindi since 1938. We had passed legislation in the state assembly that Tamil Nadu will always follow the two-language formula because of the advice and suggestions of the education experts, not actors. The bill was passed way back in 1968 when Pawan Kalyan was not even born. He doesn't know the politics of Tamil Nadu," he said.

"This is not the first time we have opposed Hindi because we feel that education in the mother tongue is the best way of training people," Elangovan further told ANI.

The Tamil Nadu leader further alleged that Kalyan makes such remarks to impress the BJP so that he can gain something out of them.

Tamil Nadu Hindi row: AIADMK joins the debate

Meanwhile, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan stated that Kalyan has linked business with the cultural fabric of Tamil Nadu and it is totally different.

"The DMK has taken the NEP as a political opportunity to play dirty politics... Pawan Kalyan is linking business with the cultural fabric of Tamil Nadu. We see NEP as a backdoor entry for Hindi to sneak in and dominate in due course of time, which the central government and agencies have already done in Tamil Nadu," Kovai Sathyan said to ANI on Saturday.

NEP row in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi.

Last month, MK Stalin had said he was firm on his stance of not implementing the NEP in Tamil Nadu even if the Centre offered to provide ₹10,000 crore to the state.