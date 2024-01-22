DMK meet adopts resolutions to ‘expose’ BJP, abolish Guv’s post

Chennai: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu on Sunday adopted 25 resolutions, including one to “expose” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the “real enemy of the Hindus” and to seek abolition of the post of Governor. Udhayanidhi Stalin (ANI)

The resolutions were adopted at the second DMK Youth Wing Meet, chaired by chief minister MK Stalin’s son and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“A danger has come to the welfare and development of Tamil Nadu…The fascist BJP is planning to strip us off identity by trying to erase our language, rights and culture,” chief minister and DMK president Stalin told thousands of party members gathered at the event in Salem district.

“Our singular focus is to ensure that the INDIA coalition wins. This is our message to the country.”

DMK is a key constituent of the 28-party INDIA bloc, which is gearing up for a united fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The resolution also accused the BJP of misusing the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. “Let us expose that the BJP is the real enemy of the Hindus... Having failed in all its promises, the BJP government and the Prime Minister are promoting religious politics and think they can get Hindu votes by opening the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It is an act of deceiving faith,” it said.

It further sought the abolition of the post of Governor to “protect democracy”, and resolved to appoint the chief minister as Chancellor of state-run universities, replacing the Governor.

“Abolishing the post of Governor is necessary to save democracy,” it said.

The resolution comes in the backdrop of frequent run-ins between the ruling DMK and governor RN Ravi. The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court on October 31 against the governor’s delay in processing the 12 bills passed by the state legislature, besides withholding several other files relating to sanction and remission. After SC raised concerns, Ravi on November 15 returned 10 of these bills and sent two to the President.

Another resolution vowed to fight for abolition of NEET and opposition to the National Education Policy. “The Union government is taking away state’s rights in education, health and finances,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

The BJP hit back at the state government. “These resolutions show that the DMK is scared that the BJP is growing in Tamil Nadu. We have been seeing DMK’s drama since the 1960s. When they’re in the opposition they will submit complaints to the Governor. Since they’re the ruling party now they want the Governor’s post abolished,” party leader Narayanan Thirupathy said. “In 2026, when BJP is ruling (in Tamil Nadu) and DMK is in opposition, let’s see what they do,” he added.