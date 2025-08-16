Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

DMK slams ED raids on TN minister, calls it a distraction from ‘vote chori’

PTI |
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 02:56 pm IST

ED raids at TN min attempt to divert attention from 'vote chori,' party won't be cowed down: DMK

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday responded sharply to the ED raids targeting its senior leader and minister, I Periyasamy, saying it was an attempt to divert attention from 'vote chori,' a term coined by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged electoral fraud in the 2024 elections that the BJP-led NDA won.

The DMK said it would not be intimidated by the ED or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In pic: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin.(PTI)
The DMK said it would not be intimidated by the ED or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In pic: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin.(PTI)

DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi said the party would "neither fear the ED nor Modi."

In a party statement, Bharathi alleged the BJP was using empowered and autonomous bodies as its "election instruments".

Also Read | Stalin hits out at Centre, pushes for state’s rights

The same BJP that was accusing others of "illegal money laundering," was running the "politics of vote chori," he alleged in a statement.

"The BJP stands exposed for indulging in electoral fraud by using the Election Commission. The country is shocked over this. To divert attention from the illegal vote chori, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at premises linked to Periyasamy," he alleged.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / DMK slams ED raids on TN minister, calls it a distraction from ‘vote chori’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On