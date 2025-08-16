DMK slams ED raids on TN minister, calls it a distraction from ‘vote chori’

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday responded sharply to the ED raids targeting its senior leader and minister, I Periyasamy, saying it was an attempt to divert attention from 'vote chori,' a term coined by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged electoral fraud in the 2024 elections that the BJP-led NDA won. The DMK said it would not be intimidated by the ED or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In pic: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin.(PTI)

DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi said the party would "neither fear the ED nor Modi."

In a party statement, Bharathi alleged the BJP was using empowered and autonomous bodies as its "election instruments".

The same BJP that was accusing others of "illegal money laundering," was running the "politics of vote chori," he alleged in a statement.

"The BJP stands exposed for indulging in electoral fraud by using the Election Commission. The country is shocked over this. To divert attention from the illegal vote chori, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at premises linked to Periyasamy," he alleged.