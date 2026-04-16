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DMK, SPA alliance raise black flags, protest against proposed delimitation bill

DMK President MK Stalin raised a black flag and also burnt the copy of the delimitation bill at the residence of a party functionary in Namakkal

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 01:04 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), along with its coalition partners staged a protest across Tamil Nadu on Thursday by raising black flags and burning copies of the Centre’s proposed delimitation bill.

Delimitation is a routine exercise and is carried out every few decades by carving out new seats. (MK Stalin | Official X account)

Leading the proceedings, DMK President MK Stalin raised a black flag and also burnt the copy of the delimitation bill at the residence of a party functionary in Namakkal.

In his official social media post later on Thursday, he wrote, “Let the fire of opposition spread throughout Tamil Nadu. Let the arrogance of fascist BJP fall.”

Today, I have ignited another fire by burning a copy of the Black Law that makes Tamils refugees in their own country. This fire too, will spread throughout the Dravidian land. It will subdue and show the arrogance of the BJP. Say no to NDA,” he said.

Also Read: Delimitation bill: Does the math favour the Opposition in Lok Sabha?

During the protest, Stalin was accompanied by DMK Minister Madhivendhan and DMK Namakkal East district secretary Rajesh Kumar.

 
protest ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / DMK, SPA alliance raise black flags, protest against proposed delimitation bill
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