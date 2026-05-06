DMK's ‘backstabber’ jibe at Congress over TVK alliance, later an ‘INDIA’ bloc warning

The Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK) has attacked its INDIA bloc ally, the Congress, over its decision to extend support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu, calling the grand old party a “backstabber”. DMK's jibe at Congress (PTI)

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai used the term in an interview but skipped the question on party supremo MK Stalin’s views on the matter. According to him, the five seats the Congress got in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 were because the party aligned with the DMK. “Otherwise, they would have drawn a blank at the recent polls," Saravanan told NDTV.

The DMK spokesperson questioned the TVK-Congress tie-up, hinting that Vijay’s outfit is “close to the BJP”.

"TVK has never spoken a single word against the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, today Vijay's first thanks is not to the people of the state who elected him, not to his constituents who elected him, not to his members who worked for him to get him elected. His first thanks is to PM Modi. And Rahul Gandhi wants to support this kind of person?" Saravanan said, citing Vijay's X post thanking PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi for their wishes on his poll victory.

"When we speak of an alliance, the INDIA alliance, it is an alliance based on ideology,” he added.

Vijay's two-year-old TVK has emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu with 108 seats - just 10 short of the majority mark. The party is confident it can form a government with outside support. It has already refused support from the BJP, which has just one MLA, on ideological grounds.

Later, speaking to ANI, Saravanan wished Vijay good luck, but doubled down on his jab at the Congress.

"We wish good luck to Vihay when he takes the oath on 7th May. Congress has offered its support to the TVK, and that is why we called it backstabbing... The Congress has decided to flip sides and support the TVK, and the reasons cited by them are not convincing. They say they want to keep the BJP and the RSS at bay, and that is why this call should be made... This is a full-hearted decision by the Congress, which is likely to send ripples across the country in the sense that there are other alliance partners. If Congress is going to be so untrustworthy, just within a day of the results, they are openly going against the mandate. What impact will it create in the minds of Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray and all the others? We have never failed the Congress," he said.

What Congress said while extending support to TVK Congress has said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government, and it is determined not to "have BJP and its proxies" run the government in the southern state.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that Vijay had reached out to Congress and sought support to form the government. The party had directed its Tamil Nadu unit to take a final decision, keeping in mind the spirit of the electoral verdict.

"TVK President Thiru Vijay has requested the Indian National Congress for support to form a Government in Tamil Nadu. He has spoken about drawing inspiration from Perumthalaivar Kamaraj as well, in his political mission. The INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government that is committed to protecting the Constitution in letter and spirit," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"The INC is determined not to have the BJP and its proxies run the Government of Tamil Nadu in any manner. Accordingly, the Congress leadership has directed the TNCC to take a final decision on Thiru Vijay's request, keeping in view the sentiments of the state reflected in the electoral verdict," he added.

Is it the end of the Congress-DMK alliance on the national level? Asked if a tie-up with Vijay will spell the end of the decades-old alliance with the DMK, Saravanan Annadurai said, "It is for the Congress to decide".

The Congress had been rebuffed by the DMK on the issue of power-sharing in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly elections. This had put a strain on the alliance. Now, Congress is extending support to Vijay's TVK, with reports suggesting the party expects two ministerial positions in the new Cabinet.