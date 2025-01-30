DMK to urge Centre for ‘code of conduct’ for Governor

DMK lawmakers in Tamil Nadu will insist in the upcoming parliamentary budget session for the Union government to draft a ‘Code of Conduct’ for governors and for a time frame to be set for the Raj Bhavan to clear files and bills sent by the state government. This was part of the six resolutions passed in a meeting led by chief minister MK Stalin in Chennaion Wednesday. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, state water resources minister Thiru Duraimurugan, party MPs TR Baalu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and others attend Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs meeting at party headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI)

The resolution criticised governor RN Ravi for walking out of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly without reading his customary address in the beginning of the year for the third year in a row in 2025.

“He is the constitutional head of the state but he does not respect the tradition of the House, he shelves the bills passed by the Assembly, he belittles the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (state anthem) but he sings paeans for Sanskrit and Hindi,” the resolution read. “The Governor is acting like an opposition leader. He is on a confrontational path with the state which left several state universities headless but he goes to the same universities and propagates the ideals of the BJP,” the resolution added.

The other resolutions include urging the Union government to take forward the state’s archaeological finding that the Iron Age began in Tamil Nadu and was announced by Stalin last week, thanking the state government for ensuring that the Union government cancels the tungsten auction in Madurai district and urging the BJP-led Indian government to withdraw draft UGC regulations.