DNA test negative for SP leader’s staff in Ayodhya minor’s rape case

The DNA samples of the foetus of a 12-year-old rape survivor matched with that of a man employed by Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the Allahabad high court, while adding that it was “likely a case of gang rape”. The additional advocate general Vinod Shahi told the court that in the case of a gang rape, DNA samples of foetus can only match with those of one accused. In such a scenario, involvement of Moid Khan in the gang rape cannot be ruled out, he said. (HT Photo)

The additional advocate general Vinod Shahi told the court that in the case of a gang rape, DNA samples of foetus can only match with those of one accused.

In such a scenario, involvement of Moid Khan in the gang rape cannot be ruled out, he said.

The comments came during a hearing on a bail application moved by Moid in the court of justice Pankaj Bhatia on Monday.

During the hearing, Shahi pointed out that the DNA samples matching with Raju Khan, Moid’s employee, reaffirms that the minor girl was gang raped.

The court had ordered the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to submit the DNA sampling report of the foetus of the minor girl, who was gang raped in Ayodhya, with the DNA samples of two accused, Moid Khan and his servant Raju Khan.

The two were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 30 from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case.

According to Ayodhya police, the two raped the girl and also recorded the act. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant.

The court had asked for the DNA report after Moid claimed that he was falsely implicated.

The court has fixed October 3 as the next date of hearing.