Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DNA test negative for SP leader’s staff in Ayodhya minor’s rape case

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Oct 01, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The DNA samples of the foetus of a 12-year-old rape survivor matched with that of a man employed by SP leader Moid Khan, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Allahabad high court.

The DNA samples of the foetus of a 12-year-old rape survivor matched with that of a man employed by Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the Allahabad high court, while adding that it was “likely a case of gang rape”.

The additional advocate general Vinod Shahi told the court that in the case of a gang rape, DNA samples of foetus can only match with those of one accused. In such a scenario, involvement of Moid Khan in the gang rape cannot be ruled out, he said. (HT Photo)
The additional advocate general Vinod Shahi told the court that in the case of a gang rape, DNA samples of foetus can only match with those of one accused. In such a scenario, involvement of Moid Khan in the gang rape cannot be ruled out, he said. (HT Photo)

The additional advocate general Vinod Shahi told the court that in the case of a gang rape, DNA samples of foetus can only match with those of one accused.

In such a scenario, involvement of Moid Khan in the gang rape cannot be ruled out, he said.

The comments came during a hearing on a bail application moved by Moid in the court of justice Pankaj Bhatia on Monday.

During the hearing, Shahi pointed out that the DNA samples matching with Raju Khan, Moid’s employee, reaffirms that the minor girl was gang raped.

The court had ordered the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to submit the DNA sampling report of the foetus of the minor girl, who was gang raped in Ayodhya, with the DNA samples of two accused, Moid Khan and his servant Raju Khan.

The two were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 30 from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case.

According to Ayodhya police, the two raped the girl and also recorded the act. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant.

The court had asked for the DNA report after Moid claimed that he was falsely implicated.

The court has fixed October 3 as the next date of hearing.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On