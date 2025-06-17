DNA verification completed for 119 victims in Air India plane crash

DNA tests have verified the identities of 119 victims who died on June 12 after an Air India flight AI1717 crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off, reported ANI. The body of one of the victims from the Air India plane crash handed over to family members after DNA matching confirmed the identity. (HT photo)

Dr Rakesh Joshi, superintendent of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital confirmed that efforts were still ongoing to identify the more than 270 victims of the plane crash.

Also Read: New video shows lone survivor walking away as crashed plane turns into fireball

Dr Joshi said, "We have matched DNA samples of 119 victims. Of these, 76 mortal remains have already been handed over to their respective families."

He added, “Out of the remaining 43, the mortal remains of 14 deceased will be handed over by tomorrow morning. As time is running, people are also going through panic. We are receiving panic calls. As we are matching DNAs, results will keep coming.”

Also Read: Did double engine failure cause the Air India plane crash? PIB fact-checks

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing most of the passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

241 out of the 242 passengers and crew on the flight died, while 29 ground victims were reported. There was only one survivor from the flight.

Also Read: ‘Asked to pay ₹1.1 lakh before flight’: Air India crash victim's claims; MHA clarifies

Of the 51 people injured in the incident, 38 have been discharged, while 13 are still undergoing treatment, said Dr. Patel, a professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College.

The Gujarat state relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey told PTI that families of all 230 passengers who died on the flight had been contacted.

"Members of only three deceased passengers are yet to give their DNA samples as they live abroad. They are expected to arrive tomorrow evening. Along with the mortal remains, we are also handing over death certificates to the kin so that they don't face any issues afterwards," said Pandey.