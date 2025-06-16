New video shows lone survivor walking away from the Air India crash site as fireball rages behind

A new video has surfaced showing Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, lone survivor of the tragic Ahmedabad Air India plane crash walking away from the fiery wreckage as chaos unfolds around him. The clip shows the 40-year-old Indian-British national defying the odds as the lone survivor of a plane crash in which all 241 fellow passengers perished. New video of lone survivor in Ahmedabad Air India plane crash shows massive cloud of black smoke and fireball in the backdrop as the Vishwash Kumar Ramesh walks away.(X/@htTweets)

The footage captures a scene of panic with crowds running frantically and a huge plume of black smoke billowing in the backdrop.

In the video, several people can be seen running in confusion, and amid the chaos, a man can be seen emerging from the direction of the crash site in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad. A massive cloud of smoke rising from the deadly impact is clearly visible in the background. Ramesh is seen glancing back multiple times as he miraculously walks away.

Watch video here:

The clip is from the day when Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, went down just 33 seconds after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, crashing into a medical college hostel building.

One of the earlier videos from the site had shown a man in a blood-soaked shirt walking away from the debris.

Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

Ramesh was visiting his family in India and was returning to the UK alongside his elder brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, 45. Vishwash was seated in seat 11A, while Ajay was in a different row.

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Vishwash Kumar Ramesh told Hindustan Times.

He recounted the harrowing aftermath: "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital."

The brothers had recently visited Diu, and Ramesh said he has been unable to locate Ajay since the crash. "He was travelling with me and I can’t find him anymore,” he said.

Ramesh, who lives in London with his wife and child, suffered injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet. He is currently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, Asarwa.