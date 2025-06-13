‘Miracle of seat 11A’: How Air India plane crash lone survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh dominated British media headlines

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British survivor of the Air India plane crash, on Friday described how he “crawled out” of the wreckage. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, is believed to be the only survivor onboard the plane involved in Thursday’s disaster in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and enquires about the health condition of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India AI-171 flight crash, at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. (ANI )

As fire engulfed the wreckage of London-bound Air India Flight AI 171, and smoke darkened the sky, a bloodied Vishwash Kumar Ramesh limped away from the mangled aircraft. He had burns on his arms, a dazed look in his eyes, and no answers.

Also Follow | Ahmedabad plane crash live updates

Hindustan Times was the first to report Vishwash Kumar Ramesh’s miraculous escape just hours after the crash on Thursday.

Kumar Ramesh told DD News that “I still can’t believe how I survived” as he spoke from his hospital bed.

Also Read | Air India plane crash lone survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh's first reaction on TV: 'For a moment, I felt…'

British newspapers prominently featured the astonishing survival of Kumar Ramesh, the only person to walk away from the Air India crash.

Here's how the British media covered the news on Vishwash Kumar Ramesh:

The British media, like others, is calling it a miracle. Kumar Ramesh, originally seated elsewhere, had reportedly swapped seats at the last minute and ended up in 11A, right beside an emergency exit.

News agency Reuters also reported Ramesh’s account from the hospital, where he recalled unbuckling himself and limping away through the burning wreckage.

Citing DD News interview, The Guardian published a deeply personal account. “I saw people dying in front of my eyes…,” he said. The report also highlighted his desperate efforts to locate his younger brother Ajaykumar, who was also onboard and remains missing.

BBC News, in its report titled “Air India crash 'sole survivor' and 'miracle of seat 11A',” praised his “extraordinary composure” in the face of disaster. It also cited a UK foreign office statement confirming assistance to Ramesh and expressing condolences for the victims.

The Sun led with the headline referring to the “miracle Brit in seat 11A,” highlighting the Leicester-based father’s extraordinary escape.

The Daily Telegraph echoed the phrase, calling it the “miracle of seat 11A,” and reported that the crash — which claimed the lives of 52 Britons — ranks as the UK’s deadliest air disaster since 1985. The paper quoted aviation experts pointing to possible causes like engine failure, bird strike, or issues with wing positioning.

The Daily Star also fronted the “miracle of seat 11A,” quoting Ramesh’s stunned family as saying he was completely unsure how he survived such devastation.

The Daily Mirror described his survival as happening “against all odds,” publishing a photo of Ramesh walking, injured and dazed, away from the burning wreckage.

The Daily Express featured the story prominently as well, again focusing on the miraculous nature of his escape.

The Daily Mail published an image of his boarding pass with seat 11A circled, and quoted Ramesh’s emotional call to his family after the crash: “I don’t know how I’m alive.”