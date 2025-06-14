‘Asked to pay 1.1 lakh before flight’: Air India crash victim's claims; MHA clarifies

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a clarification of rules and visa fee system after a relative of three victims of the Air India plane crash alleged that an immigration officer asked them to pay 1,000 pounds, around ₹1,16,813 to board the flight. Except for one passenger, remaining 241 persons aboard the Air India AI171 Boeing 787-7 Dreamliner flight died in the tragic crash on June 12. (PTI)

Manish's daughter, grandson, and an in-law were onboard the Gatwick-bound Air India AI171 flight that crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on June 12, Thursday. Speaking to reporters, he claimed, "My daughter, her 15-month-old son, and her mother-in-law were on the flight. Before boarding, the family was stopped by an immigration officer and asked to pay 1,000 pounds to be allowed on the flight. They were not allowed to board despite having British passports." Follow Ahmedabad plane crash live updates

He alleged that the officer asked for 1,000 pounds, citing that the child was born and raised in Nagpur and needed an additional letter, "even though they already had his British passport".

MHA visa fee rules

However, the MHA issued a clarification on the fee and said that due procedure was followed for the issuance of an exit permit to the child passenger. Citing MHA sources, news agency ANI reported that the child, Rudra Kishan Modha, was born on August 22, 2023, and had a British passport to his name.

Modha's UK passport was issued on April 10, 2024. On the basis of this information, the MHA sources said it was concluded that the child had overstayed in India by 1 year, 2 months, and 2 days.

According to immigration rules, an international citizen overstaying in the country for more than a year is required to pay a visa fee of US$ 484, which is equal to ₹41,410. Additionally, a penalty of ₹50,000 is also charged for overstaying more than 90 days. A total of ₹91,140 was paid.

If a foreign national overstays in India by 1-15 days, then they are not required to pay any penalty. However, if they overstay by more than 16 to 30 days, then they must pay ₹10,000. Those touching the 31-90 days mark are required to pay ₹20,000, and those exceeding 90 days must pay ₹50,000.

According to the Foreigners Registration Office, registration for foreign nationals with visas for a period of more than 6 months, except the exempted categories, should be registered within the first 14 days of arrival at the nearest FRRO office.

These registration certificates are surrendered to the origin Registration Office or to the Immigration Office at the post/check post of exit from India.

As per the rules, foreigners below the age of 16 years are exempted from registration.