e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare

‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare

The UP minster threw the challenge soon after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that his Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state polls.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo @AamAadmiParty)
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo @AamAadmiParty)
         

Do not withdraw the challenge now, said Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, taking on Uttar Pradesh basic education minister Satish Dwivedi who dared the Delhi minister to pay them a visit and debate the education and school facilities in the two states.

The UP minster threw the challenge soon after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that his Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state polls. In his announcement, Kejriwal had highlighted conditions of healthcare facilities, schools, governance and law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

“BJP leaders asked for a debate on school models. They challenged me for a visit and also an open debate. I accept both the challenges. Next Tuesday [December 22], I will be in Lucknow. Please let me know where to come for the debate and who to argue with – the chief minister, deputy CM or education minister of UP. Let’s have an open debate on government schools in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh… I have one request, please do not withdraw the challenge now,” said Sisodia, who also doubles up as Delhi education minister.

Sisodia added, “Schools get better with quality education, freedom to teachers, etc. The Delhi government is the first and the only one to spend 25% of its budget on schools… Schools in Uttar Pradesh are in extremely bad shape… I urge Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to improve the condition of schools in Uttar Pradesh. If he doesn’t do that, people will vote the AAP to power and we will change the condition of the education sector in the state.”

The UP government is yet to respond to Sisodia’s acceptance offer.

Last month, Manish Sisodia was invited as a guest speaker on an online panel discussion on the happiness curriculum of the Delhi government by the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) during its International Education Week.

Professor Fernando Reimers, Ford Foundation professor of practice in international education at HGSE, praised Sisodia’s vision and said the happiness curriculum was path-breaking, and impressive in tackling the huge challenge of building capacity of teachers, and enforcing happiness classes in all Delhi government schools.

The Delhi government introduced the ‘happiness curriculum’ in its schools from July 2018. Under the curriculum, nursery and kindergarten students twice a week and students from classes 1 to 8 spend time engaging in meditation, storytelling, and activity sessions. The curriculum includes storytelling and activities, followed by question-and-answer sessions.

tags
top news
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
IND vs AUS: India announce playing XI for pink-ball Test in Adelaide
IND vs AUS: India announce playing XI for pink-ball Test in Adelaide
SC notice to Centre on petitions seeking uniform grounds for divorce, alimony
SC notice to Centre on petitions seeking uniform grounds for divorce, alimony
Amazon’s new tech creates your body double in 3D for easy shopping
Amazon’s new tech creates your body double in 3D for easy shopping
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In