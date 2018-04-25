Doctor at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital where several children died gets bail

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday granted bail to Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan, who was arrested last September in connection with the death of several children in Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur, due to alleged interruption in oxygen supply to the hospital.

Over 30 children had died at the medical college on August 10-11, 2017 allegedly due to the disruption in oxygen supply.

Justice Yashwant Varma granted the bail after hearing counsels representing Dr Khan and the state government in the case.

However, the court imposed several conditions, including that the applicant shall not tamper with the records/documents related to the case and not threaten or influence any witnesses of the case.

Dr Khan was arrested on September 2 near Kalesar in Sahjanwa when he was on his way to Gorakhpur. He was in jail for more than seven months.

The lower court had rejected his bail application earlier after which he approached the high court on February 16, 2018.

After hearing his bail application, the court had granted time to the state government to file its counter affidavit in the case.

The Gorakhpur police have already dropped charges of corruption and private practice against Dr Khan.

Kafeel, the head of the encephalitis ward and an assistant professor at the paediatrics department, was also removed from the post of nodal officer at the National Health Mission in the wake of the deaths.

In a letter written from jail which his wife Dr Shabista Khan released to media by in Delhi on Saturday, Dr Khan had alleged that he and others imprisoned in connection with the tragedy were being made “scapegoats” for administrative failure of the higher officials.

Other than Dr Khan, eight others were named in the FIR. All the nine accused, including the oxygen supplier have been in jail since their arrest.