Kolkata, As calls for justice for the RG Kar victim intensify, several Durga Puja committees in West Bengal have rejected the ₹85,000 honorarium offered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying they cannot accept help from the government when women have taken to the streets demanding security. Doctor death: Many Durga Puja committees reject Bengal govt's honorarium

Rina Das, president of Bhadrakali Bouthan Sangha in Hooghly, explained, "We have decided to boycott this grant this year to honour the sentiments of our members who are deeply upset over the brutal attack on the postgraduate trainee doctor at her workplace. We had received this grant for several years in the past."

Prasenjit Bhattacharya from Uttarpara Shakti Sangha echoed similar sentiments, saying, "This is a symbolic protest. We will not accept the money until those involved in this heinous crime are apprehended and brought to justice."

Other committees, including Lalgola Krishnapur Sanyasitala in Murshidabad and Bethuadahari Town Club in Nadia, have also notified local authorities of their decision to decline the grant.

The Hiland Park Durgostav Committee in Jadavpur has similarly rejected the grant to show solidarity with the victim's family. A committee official remarked, "We have unanimously decided to forgo the grant given the current situation of protests and demands for justice."

The Forum for Durgotsab, which represents community Durga Puja committees, urged to keep the festival separate from the tragic incident.

Partha Ghosh, a senior office-bearer, said, "We are grief-stricken and devastated by the tragedy and demand exemplary punishment for all those involved. We want justice be delivered at the earliest but don't know why this is being linked to Bengal's Durga Puja which has got UNESCO distinction."

Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee’s key organiser Sajal Ghosh, also a senior BJP leader, had earlier called on all puja committees to reject the honorarium to send a clear message of disapproval regarding the state’s handling of the case.

"While we have not accepted the grant for several years, I urge every committee to reject it to convey our stance unequivocally," Ghosh said.

