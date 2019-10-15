e-paper
Doctor files rape case against BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh

Police said the MLA has gone incommunicado since the woman lodged the complaint.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:49 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Sadiq Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Police registered an FIR on Monday after the woman lodged a complaint against the MLA on Sunday.
Police registered an FIR on Monday after the woman lodged a complaint against the MLA on Sunday.(Representative image,/HT PHOTO)
         

Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA after a complaint by a 30-year-old doctor in which she alleged that the ruling party lawmaker had raped her.

“We have registered an FIR today on rape charges after a complaint yesterday. The victim is a doctor and the complaint is against MLA of the Bameng constituency, Goruk Pardung,” said Tumme Amo, Superintendent of Police in the capital city of Itanagar.

Bameng constituency falls under the East Kameng district.

Amo said according to the complaint the incident happened at a hotel in Itanagar on the intervening night of October 12 and October 13.

“We are investigating the matter,” Amo said adding that a police team had visited the house of the MLA but he was not found there. “As of now we are not planning to arrest him and we are just investigating the matter. But he is incommunicado,” said Amo.

According to the police, Pardung has given a counter complaint which mentions that the victim came to the hotel on her own and that it is a consensual relationship between the two.

“The complaint also mentions some political thing, something about blackmail. We are not entertaining the complaint as of now since it pertains to the same case. We will see later if a fresh case is to be registered,” said Amo explaining Pardung’s complaint.

Pardung could not be contacted for his response as both of his phones were switched off. Tapir Gao, MP and president of the state unit of the BJP, too, did not answer phone calls seeking his comment.

India News