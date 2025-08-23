Doctor found dead under suspicious circumstances in UP's Baghpat

Police recovered the body of a doctor under suspicious circumstances near a power house here, officials said on Saturday. Upon receiving information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.(Representational)

Police identified the body as Dr Parvez (30), a resident of Baraut.

According to the police, the body was found lying near a power house. Upon receiving information, they immediately rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Rai said that no injury marks were found on the body, and the matter is being investigated.

The family members suspected that Parvez had been murdered. They had initially refused to conduct a post-mortem. However, they later agreed after police assured swift action.