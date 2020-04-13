Doctor in Shillong becomes Meghalaya’s first to test positive for Covid-19

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:15 IST

A doctor in Shillong tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday making him the first patient in Meghalaya, officials said.

With this all seven states in north east now have one or more positive cases. Nagaland recorded its first positive case on Sunday.

According to officials in Shillong, the patient is a 69-year old doctor who works at a private hospital.

Health authorities in Shillong have decided to turn the hospital into a quarantine camp and taken measures to test all patients, doctors and staff working there.

More details are awaited.

The Northeast region now has a total of 38 positive cases with Assam recording the highest number at 30 positive patients, Manipur and Tripura have 2 cases each and Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh one case each.