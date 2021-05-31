Doctors' association gives call for 'Black Day' on June 1 to protest Baba Ramdev’s remarks

A doctors' association has given a call for nationwide protest against the remarks made by yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The Federation of resident doctors' association (FORDA) issued a release in which it said that June 1 will be observed as 'Black Day'.

The call has been given to condemn the “derogatory and distasteful statements” made by Baba Ramdev, FORDA said. It added that patient care will not be hampered by the day-long protest.

The India Medical Association (IMA) strongly objected to Ramdev's statement, made last week, and demanded action against him.

“It is stated that the accused being a businessman, in order to take advantage of the present situation and his large public following, is wilfully and deliberately advancing dishonest representations… about allopathy and modern medicine… and to swindle them into parting with their monies by taking Swami Ramdev’s unapproved and dubious drugs,” the IMA said in a 14-page complaint sent to the Centre.





The war of words started after Ramdev called allopathy a “stupid science” in an interview. IMA criticised the yoga guru and asked for an unconditional apology, which Ramdev had to furnish on Sunday after being cautioned by the Union health minister.

"IMA brings to the notice of our Health Minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that 'modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai' (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science)," the association had said in its statement.

On Wednesday last week, IMA asked PM Modi to take strict action against Ramdev for spreading misinformation about vaccines due to which ASHA workers tasked with immunizing people have been attacked by people who have fallen for his claims, reported PTI.