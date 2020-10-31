e-paper
Home / India News / Doctors fighting against time to revive Soumitra Chatterjee

Doctors fighting against time to revive Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee, 85, had to be hospitalised on October 6 after testing positive for Covid-19. He has been in the ICU for more than 20 days and on ventilator support since October 26.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 10:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo: Soumitra Chatterjee during interview at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
File photo: Soumitra Chatterjee during interview at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

A team of specialised doctors treating veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is fighting against time to get him back on his feet.

“Repercussions of a prolonged stay in the hospital’s ICU and medical interventions are taking a toll on his body. Despite every effort, with every passing day, the chances of recovery are getting lower. We are giving our best to get him better. Let’s hope for the best,” Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading the team of doctors treating the actor, told media late on Friday.

Chatterjee, 85, had to be hospitalised on October 6 after testing positive for Covid-19. He has been in the ICU for more than 20 days and on ventilator support since October 26.

He had shown marginal improvement on Thursday and on Friday his condition was stated to be stable but critical. His cardiac functions were good and his kidney functions started bouncing back as antibiotics were working well, doctors said.

“From Saturday, we would try to come with some strategies to improve his neurological parameters. We would try our best to reverse the encephalopathy,” Dr Kar added.

One of the most celebrated actors in Bengal, Chatterjee has received many awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, National Awards, and Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna. He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.

