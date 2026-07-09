Viral 'Suhagrat Express' sparks question: Does Indian Railways allow private coaches?

After a video of a First AC coupe on a Indian train decorated for newlyweds went viral, with social media dubbing it the 'Suhagraat Express', many users were left wondering whether passengers can actually book a private railway coach.

The South Central Railway has suspended the concerned ticket checker after an unauthorised decorator was allowed into a First AC coach of the Nandigram Express. (Screengrab@DrNimoYadav)

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The answer is yes. Indian Railways allows passengers to reserve an entire coach—or even charter a full train—through its Full Tariff Rate (FTR) booking facility, subject to operational feasibility and prescribed conditions.

How to book a private rail coach

-Register for FTR booking through the official IRCTC FTR portal or contact IRCTC for assistance. The service allows passengers to book an entire coach or even a full train, according to Indian Railways.

Also read | After newlywed couple decorates 1st AC coupe, Railways suspends ticket checker, orders inquiry over 'serious lapse'

-Submit your journey details, including:

Boarding and destination stations

Date of travel

Preferred train (if booking a coach attached to a regular train)

Route and halts (if applicable)

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-A security deposit of ₹50,000 per coach is generally required.

-Additional fare and operational charges must be paid before the journey.

-Book within the permitted time frame.

Also read | ‘Suhagrat Express’: 1st AC coupe decorated like bedroom with flowers, balloons, fairy lights

-Registration is typically accepted between 30 days and six months before the journey.

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-Requests made less than 30 days before the date of travel require special approval.

Railways suspends ticket checker, orders inquiry over 'serious lapse'

The South Central Railway (SCR) has suspended the concerned ticket checker after an unauthorised decorator was allowed into a First AC coach of the Nandigram Express to decorate a private coupe for a travelling couple.

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The visuals, recorded inside Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express, show the private compartment decorated with balloons, flowers and thousands of rose petals, with an "I Love You" message displayed on the wall.

The elaborate decoration gave the cabin the appearance of a honeymoon suite, drawing widespread attention online as the train continued its journey.