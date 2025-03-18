Menu Explore
Punjab officials raid unhygienic momo factory, find severed dog's head in fridge

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 05:20 PM IST

The Mohali municipal corporation slapped a fine of ₹12,000 on the owner of the momo factory over the dog's head and the unhygienic conditions of the unit. 

Health department officials in Punjab's Mohali launched an investigation into the unhygienic conditions of a momo and spring roll-producing factory after they found a dog's severed head in a fridge in the unit.

The factory had been supplying momo and spring rolls every day across Chandigarh, Panchkula and Kalka for the past two years. (File Image)
The factory had been supplying momo and spring rolls every day across Chandigarh, Panchkula and Kalka for the past two years. (File Image)

The discovery was made as part of the district health department and municipal corporation's raids on units producing food in unhygienic conditions in the region.

This particular unit in Mohali's Mataur village came under the radar of the authorities after they took note of a video of the spring roll and momo factory operating under highly unclean circumstances.

While checking the unit thoroughly, one of the officials discovered a dog's severed head, seemingly that of a pug, in a fridge. Officials, however, clarified that it was not used in the food that was being produced at the factory, saying that it was allegedly being used by the unit workers, who are from Nepal, an India Today report said.

The factory had been supplying over a quintal of momo and spring rolls every day across Chandigarh, Panchkula and Kalka for the past two years.

Food samples, dog's head sent for testing

The health department teams also took samples of decayed and spoiled meat and food material that was found inside the unit, including spring rolls, momo and sauces.

Meanwhile, the dog's severed head has also been reportedly sent to the Veterinary Department to determine whether it was being used in the unit's products.

The Mohali municipal corporation also slapped a slaughter fine of 12,000 on the owner of the factory, while imposing another fine of 10,000 after finding a bulk of plastic bags.

Municipal corporation commissioner Parminder Pal Singh said, "Taking strong action against unhygienic conditions in the food unit, teams of health department and MC raided the premises on Monday."

"Other than issuing challans, we will also ascertain if such food units have trade licences for such operations in the village area and will take appropriate action against them. The main concern is to save the public from eating unhealthy food," Singh added.

