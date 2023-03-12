Home / India News / Just an anecdote on this Australia minister's Goa link. Courtesy: PM Modi

Mallika Soni
Mar 12, 2023

Don Farrell: In a series of tweets, PM Modi stressed that the story shows the rich cultural connect between India and Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an anecdote about Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell. In a series of tweets, PM Modi stressed that the story shows the rich cultural connect between India and Australia.

Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell is seen.

“During the lunch in honour of my friend PM @AlboMP, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting...he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding,” PM Modi tweeted, adding that he came to know about the story during his lunch with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese when he came to know how one of Don Farrell's teachers had migrated from Goa to Australia.

PM Modi also said that Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Australia, noting that Ebert's daughter Leonie even became the President of the South Australian Institute of Teachers.

“Mrs. Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie, migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950's and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia. Her daughter Leonie went on to be the President of the South Australian Institute of Teachers,” PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, PM Modi said, "I was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly."

